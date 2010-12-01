Sarah Mick

Holidays

Holidays christmas holiday illustration typography archer red seasonal texture
This is a portion of a holiday campaign design for work. Ribbon done in Illustrator and texture/stitching done in Photoshop. Textured background done in Photoshop with custom brushes.

I might keep the style and turn it into a Christmas card for friends :)

Posted on Dec 1, 2010
