Jeph Christoff

Logotype

Jeph Christoff
Jeph Christoff
  • Save
Logotype heritage facts logotype
Download color palette

Trying to play around with the logo for this project. Any suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Jeph Christoff
Jeph Christoff

More by Jeph Christoff

View profile
    • Like