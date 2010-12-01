Hector Simpson

An antiquated rebbbound

An antiquated rebbbound client change
Client wanted a much lighter and friendlier look and feel. I've kept the old leather texture but had to drop the wood. I loved the original feel but this will work better for the client I think.

Rebound of
Antiquated
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
User interface designer working remotely in Bath, UK.

