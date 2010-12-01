Start Over 3

Kyle Meyer

Doing a bunch of rapid iterations of directions I might want to take the personal site in. Merging the blog and portfolio, changing the type of content I share to things I have time and desire to share, etc.

Posted on Dec 1, 2010
