FIFA World Cup Match Balls: a Design History

As a Mancunian, naturally I love football. I sometimes still play for Leichardt Saints FC in Sydney as centre back, channelling (mainly the worst of) Sergio Ramos. So when I went looking for a subject to animate in Adobe XD and stretch the limits of what can be done with the blooming design program, I had a vision of a carousel of footballs.
Explore the history of the iconic World Cup match ball with this interactive prototype made with adobe XD.
www.seantaylorleech.com