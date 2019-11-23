FIFA World Cup Match Balls: a Design History

As a Mancunian, naturally I love football. I sometimes still play for Leichardt Saints FC in Sydney as centre back, channelling (mainly the worst of) Sergio Ramos. So when I went looking for a subject to animate in Adobe XD and stretch the limits of what can be done with the blooming design program, I had a vision of a carousel of footballs.

Explore the history of the iconic World Cup match ball with this interactive prototype made with adobe XD.

LINK:

www.seantaylorleech.com