Ortega Graphics

Spiracube Logo

Ortega Graphics
Ortega Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Spiracube Logo spiral circle cube 3d symmetrical design geometric vector logomark mark logo
Download color palette

Original logo by Ortega Graphics, 2019-11-22.
Sold on 2021-07-22. Copyright transferred to client.

This logo design features several spiraling cubes harmoniously forming a circular structure with clever use of the negative space.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 22, 2019
Ortega Graphics
Ortega Graphics
Award-winning design studio specialized in logo creation.
Hire Me

More by Ortega Graphics

View profile
    • Like