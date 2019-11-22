Sean Taylor-Leech

Quotes of Guy Debord

Quotes of Guy Debord
For this personal project, I designed a responsive website to showcase quotes from The Society of the Spectacle by Guy Debord.

Dedicated to the philosophy of the Situationists and inspired by the Letterist International.

In honour of Barbara Kruger and her seminal, often copied style.

www.seantaylorleech.com

