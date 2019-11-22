Sean Taylor-Leech

Flight Tracker with Voice Interaction

This is a personal design up-skill project for a flight status mobile app using voice interaction and touch input for travellers and their friends on the go. You can use the Adobe XD prototype by following the link below. In the future I would like to remove the form UI and replace it with a conversational UI.

