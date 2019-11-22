Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

anoa

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
anoa typography logo type akdesain minimal creative branding negative space logo design deer illustration bull cow anoa animal
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like