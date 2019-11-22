Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Firoz Ahmed

Corporate Business Conference Flyer

Corporate Business Conference Flyer pamphlet newspaper multipurpose meeting marketing leaflet flyer expo event convention magazine event flyer corporate flyer corporate conference company business annual a4
Business Conference Flyer Template
--------------------------------------------

Features:
--------------

* 1 Page flyer
* Size A4 (8.27×11.69) with Bleed (0.25 inch)
* Design in 300 DPI Resolution
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* Well Organized & Easy to edit
* Free Font Used

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

Template download here: http://bit.ly/2qs8O9m

