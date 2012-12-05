Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Cederholm

Printed

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Printed festivus 5k salem ma tee shirt
Download color palette

It's a bit wrinkled, but the Festivus 5K race shirts came out nice. I'll be there on Sunday as a volunteer. Hope to see you if you're in the area.

Festivus
Rebound of
With color
By Dan Cederholm
View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2012
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like