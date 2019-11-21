Timer ⌛ and Stopwatch ⏰ App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello 👋
Alarm App - Timer ⌛ and Stopwatch ⏰ UX/UI design concept
UX Research ⭐️ :
- Write a specific time with a pen icon 🖍
- Toggle between hours, minutes and seconds 🕑
- reset timer and stopwatch easily with an arrow icon 👌
- create sessions with circles icon in the stopwatch ⏰
- And more .. and more 💪💪💪
What do you think about it? Tell me your thoughts ⭐️
