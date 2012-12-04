Siobhan Gallagher

The Fat Lady

Siobhan Gallagher
Siobhan Gallagher
  • Save
The Fat Lady illustration comic 1950s book cover franny and zooey
Download color palette

Illustration from a book design. More here: http://siobhan-gallagher.com/blog.php?p=149

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Siobhan Gallagher
Siobhan Gallagher

More by Siobhan Gallagher

View profile
    • Like