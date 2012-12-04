Ashley Frasier

Experimenting

Ashley Frasier
Ashley Frasier
Hire Me
  • Save
Experimenting hand-drawn local artisan
Download color palette

Playing around with icons, fonts, colors for a client. This one didn't make the cut. Was fun to make!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Ashley Frasier
Ashley Frasier
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ashley Frasier

View profile
    • Like