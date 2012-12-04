Siobhan Gallagher

Franny and Zooey script

Franny and Zooey script design script lettering gold classic foil book cover
Book cover design for J. D. Salinger's Franny and Zooey. Full covers are here: http://siobhan-gallagher.com/blog.php?p=149

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
