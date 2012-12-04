Finlay Craig

Uni Log In Page Redesign

Finlay Craig
Finlay Craig
  • Save
Uni Log In Page Redesign mydundee web redesign login
Download color palette

This is my attempt at redesigning our University Log In and MyDundee (student portal) homepage.

Here is the original for reference - http://my.dundee.ac.uk/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Finlay Craig
Finlay Craig

More by Finlay Craig

View profile
    • Like