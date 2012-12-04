Tim Hill

Spotify Icon

Tim Hill
Tim Hill
  • Save
Spotify Icon white spotify rebound icon
Download color palette

A quick rebound shot to replace the current spotify logo. Purely for a bit of practice. @2x included

E6fcdc924dab036b9738d5d4532ed4b7
Rebound of
Skype
By Paco
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Tim Hill
Tim Hill

More by Tim Hill

View profile
    • Like