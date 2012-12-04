Jason Burkholder

River Lee Navigation (est. 1769 dudes)

River Lee Navigation (est. 1769 dudes) heraldry industrial revolution drawing sketch england rebound ink design satire canal branding floating river lee
Throw this sketch in your stove and burn it!
In the coal fired heat of the Industrial Revolution there was canal forged, one canal to rule them all, this is that canal.

Rebound of
Canal Branding Playoff
By Olly Sorsby
