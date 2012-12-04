Madelein Araya

Icon set

Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya
  • Save
Icon set icons travel settings search comment home notification message pin user heart star upload gallery video reply share world boxes reset delete trash calendar list activities airplane bus car ship boat
Download color palette

Icon set for a secret project :)

Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya

More by Madelein Araya

View profile
    • Like