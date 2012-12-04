Icon Variations - EARLY/WIP

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
So taking my first stab at iOS icon design. This one is for snowcast. Top left is earliest and bottom left is from last night. I know they have a ways to go but wanted to post.
Things to refine:
- Snow on top, proper lighting and shadows
- Ice (lighting, textures) on bottom
- Tweak wood grain
- Burn mountains in to the wood vs. solid color
- Redraw the cracks in the ice
But all in all, any thoughts or tips? Would love to hear!
--------
Keep posted at www.snowcastapp.com - sign up!