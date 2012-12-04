Ryan Coughlin

Icon Variations - EARLY/WIP

Icon Variations - EARLY/WIP ios icon snow winter wood ice
So taking my first stab at iOS icon design. This one is for snowcast. Top left is earliest and bottom left is from last night. I know they have a ways to go but wanted to post.

Things to refine:
- Snow on top, proper lighting and shadows
- Ice (lighting, textures) on bottom
- Tweak wood grain
- Burn mountains in to the wood vs. solid color
- Redraw the cracks in the ice

But all in all, any thoughts or tips? Would love to hear!

--------

Keep posted at www.snowcastapp.com - sign up!

Ryan Coughlin
