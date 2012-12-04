Icon Variations - EARLY/WIP

So taking my first stab at iOS icon design. This one is for snowcast. Top left is earliest and bottom left is from last night. I know they have a ways to go but wanted to post.

Things to refine:

- Snow on top, proper lighting and shadows

- Ice (lighting, textures) on bottom

- Tweak wood grain

- Burn mountains in to the wood vs. solid color

- Redraw the cracks in the ice

But all in all, any thoughts or tips? Would love to hear!

Keep posted at www.snowcastapp.com - sign up!