Sean Heisler

V

Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Hire Me
  • Save
V logo logotype identity fashion phoenix v flourish modern
Download color palette

Another proposed mark from a project this past year, concept around a V and a Phoenix.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Brand design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Sean Heisler

View profile
    • Like