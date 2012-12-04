Sohan J.

Logo Design - Mechtrotech logo illustration mechanism engineering tools graphicdesign
Just wrapped with a logo for a Over Head Crane making company named "Mechtrotech" Please feel free to drop your feedback. Thankyou :)

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
