Markus Tallaksen Halvorsen

Gaute Silseth Invitational 2013

Markus Tallaksen Halvorsen
Markus Tallaksen Halvorsen
  • Save
Gaute Silseth Invitational 2013 branding identity logo design norway
Download color palette

Identity for GSI 2013
(GSI is a freeski big-air competition in Oppdal, Sør-Trøndelag, Norway)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Markus Tallaksen Halvorsen
Markus Tallaksen Halvorsen

More by Markus Tallaksen Halvorsen

View profile
    • Like