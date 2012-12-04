Konstantin Pavlikhin

Sleep No More

Konstantin Pavlikhin
Konstantin Pavlikhin
  • Save
Sleep No More minimal menu bar status bar minimalist application simple desktop mac app os x utility native user interface app store mac app ui hud statusbar osx menu menubar sleep no more sleep apple interface sketch sketch app
Download color palette

A tiny application for the menu bar.
http://sleepnomoreapp.com

Konstantin Pavlikhin
Konstantin Pavlikhin

More by Konstantin Pavlikhin

View profile
    • Like