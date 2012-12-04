D Watson

Sneakerly Vegetables

Sneakerly Vegetables illustrtion patterns desing tile repeat footwear shoes sneakerly vegetables
For all you vegetables fans. Grab yourself a pair of these new sneakers, ideal for walking down to the greengrocers in! Want to steak your claim on a pair? Well you've only got 21 more days to do so:
http://www.sneakerly.com/shop/vegetables

Vegetables repeat pattern
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
