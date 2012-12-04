Newar

iOS Grabber Concept

ios iphone concept mockup shortcut pulley grabber
Just a quick idea I had on how the iOS lock screen pulley grabber could be for more than just the camera app.

Short video mockup; http://youtu.be/q9MuVquYUUA

[EDIT] Here's a gif; http://i.imgur.com/LwQNH.gif

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
