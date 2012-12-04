Giulia Rotolo

Supplices - Kinky Game

Supplices - Kinky Game kinky sexy game society pattern glamorous print floral ornements
Supplices is a french Kinky/Sexy game. I designed cards and the game box. Here is the box. :-)

You can see cards here :
https://picasaweb.google.com/103427393170048111943/SupplicesLeJeu?authuser=0&authkey=Gv1sRgCOPdtaH1-sfpRw&feat=directlink

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
