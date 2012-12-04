Corinne Hitching

AirQt App that measures air quality

Corinne Hitching
Corinne Hitching
  • Save
AirQt App that measures air quality app iphone digital design typography ui interactive
Download color palette

Just a little idea that I am playing with that measures the air quality in your local area. It takes feeds from hubs placed around the world that measures a number of particles in the air. Would love your thoughts.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Corinne Hitching
Corinne Hitching

More by Corinne Hitching

View profile
    • Like