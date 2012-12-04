Joshua Hibbert

Rdio Mini Player player music os x app design ui
Here's take two of the mini player. It features an improved 'return to full app' icon (thanks @Justin Lowery) and a button to minimize the track list, amongst other design tweaks.

As per usual, all constructive criticism is much appreciated.

Icons courtesy of @Adam Whitcroft: http://adamwhitcroft.com/batch/

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
