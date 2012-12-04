Ido Calman

Meezi Logo meezi logo app iphone android smartphone vector pin location meet up meet up
Hi guys!
This is my first shot at dribbble!

My following shots will regard Meezi project - a mobile app for creating social meet ups with GPS features.

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
