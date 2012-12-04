Startup Vitamins

Experiment. Fail. Learn. Repeat.

Experiments are important, because doing something new will be what sets you apart from the others, and ultimately will be your key to success. But experiments in their nature will inevitably lead you to failure. Sorry, but it's true. What's crucial is that you take that failure, learn from it, and get back on the horse and start the cycle all over again. Each time you'll be a bit more wise, and eventually, you'll get it.

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
