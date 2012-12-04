Ben Dunn

Tour de France 100th edition graphic

Ben Dunn
Ben Dunn
  • Save
Tour de France 100th edition graphic typography cycling graphic symbols design tour de france
Download color palette

just a simple typography exercise with some interesting symbols designed to represent the different types of stages in the race this year. From left to right, flat, hilly, mountain, time trial, team time trial and rest day! thrilled to be making my debut!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Ben Dunn
Ben Dunn

More by Ben Dunn

View profile
    • Like