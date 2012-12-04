Work with Johnie

Johnie Hjelm

simple responsive web design work job ad
It's time to hire another personal helper. This time I decided to make the job ad myself. So I tried a very simple yet humorous approach.

http://jobb.johnie.se

Posted on Dec 4, 2012
