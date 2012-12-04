🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Now that I see the shot uploaded I'm noticing that my alignment is off a bit. How do I cancel this?! My first dribbble shot is turning into a disaster. Reboot! Reboot! Wait, this is a basketball metaphor site so ummm TECHNICAL FOUL!
Today I launched Makers { Vault }. I hope it can become a valuable resource for everyone, especially those that have helped me out throughout the design community over the past decade.
You don't have to buy anything to enjoy the benefits, just register an account and you'll find freebies in your stash. If you have some goods you want to share with the world let me know.