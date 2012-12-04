Mathew Lucas ✌︎

Reath —

Mathew Lucas ✌︎
Mathew Lucas ✌︎
  • Save
Reath — design blender after effects photoshop retro illustration geometric geometry low poly autumn winter reath xmas christmas 3d lowpoly
Download color palette

Rejected Idea for http://itsashapechristmas.co.uk/ — went down a cleaner route for the final design. Thought I would share it anyhoo!

Mathew Lucas ✌︎
Mathew Lucas ✌︎

More by Mathew Lucas ✌︎

View profile
    • Like