Kreiselberg

Fashion brand identity - Eco theme

Kreiselberg
Kreiselberg
  • Save
Fashion brand identity - Eco theme fashion branding toronto brand overview eco paper wood wooden letterhead envelope logo urban swag brand identity graphic design hang tag website web design web layout business card catalog shopping bag mobile app bag mobile layout fashion design catalogue
Download color palette

Morning Dribbblers! I’ve heard great things about you! Looking forward to the experience!
Fashion brand identity overview. Eco-green-urban theme.
Kreiselberg / fashion / graphic design / Toronto / branding / brand identity /
Thx again for Timothy for the invite! Great designer, check his work out at dribbble.com/timothymcauliffe
Cheers!

Kreiselberg
Kreiselberg

More by Kreiselberg

View profile
    • Like