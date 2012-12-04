Robert Williams

Startup Design Newsletter Redesign

Robert Williams
Robert Williams
  • Save
Startup Design Newsletter Redesign hand crafted startups design lead generating sign up newsletter landing page crafstmanhip manly musk wood free email resources themes icons consulting advice
Download color palette

Check out the redesign: www.startupdesignnewsletter.com

Critiques welcome.

Shout out to Joanna from www.copyhackers.com

She helped me with the copy and she's an awesome resource for designers, checkout her site!!

Ac40bfc41567062153226c0f2b096ce5
Rebound of
Startup Designer
By Robert Williams
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

More by Robert Williams

View profile
    • Like