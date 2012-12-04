Barton Damer

FLAME "The 6th"

Barton Damer
Barton Damer
  • Save
FLAME "The 6th" flame hiphop rap typography 3d illustration cinema 4d photography album cover
Download color palette

I created this illustration for the album cover of hip hop artist, FLAME.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Barton Damer
Barton Damer

More by Barton Damer

View profile
    • Like