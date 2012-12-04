Sacha Greif

KansHack

Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif
  • Save
KansHack liberator logo symbolicons kanji
Download color palette

A logo I did for a project with the Hacker News Kansai meetup group.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2012
Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif

More by Sacha Greif

View profile
    • Like