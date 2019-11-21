Mobile app - Tiny.Kingdom

Hey mates, what's up? Looking for colorful and functional design inspo? You're on the right shot! We've created a design concept for a mobile app for kids and their parents who want to entertain their child with something meaningful and interesting. There are various programs for online studying, individually selected based on the age of the child: games, books, video and audio lessons, fairy tales - all the best for the development of the child. Your feedback is precious for us :)

***

Want to say hi?

Drop us a few lines at hello@outcrowd.io

Or be a part of our community at:

Twitter | Instagram