Outcrowd

Mobile app - Tiny.Kingdom

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile app - Tiny.Kingdom mobile app design clean vector minimal illustration ux ui colors
Download color palette

Hey mates, what's up? Looking for colorful and functional design inspo? You're on the right shot! We've created a design concept for a mobile app for kids and their parents who want to entertain their child with something meaningful and interesting. There are various programs for online studying, individually selected based on the age of the child: games, books, video and audio lessons, fairy tales - all the best for the development of the child. Your feedback is precious for us :)

***

Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at hello@outcrowd.io

Or be a part of our community at:
Twitter | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Nov 21, 2019
Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like