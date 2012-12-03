Justin Wetch

Robot Drones

Robot Drones metal drone robot evil red justice of the future mic microphone wood gel gun muzzle shot usa american
The next generation of military drones suddenly turn sentient and decide that they no longer need us. And so, to the dark side they go. Equipped with duraluminum armor, guns, infrared vision, and high-sensitivity microphones, the next generation of evil has never been so powerful. Or so good-looking.

