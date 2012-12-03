Justin Delabar

Sanvegasimite Pt. 2

Justin Delabar
Justin Delabar
Hire Me
  • Save
Sanvegasimite Pt. 2
Download color palette

Adding in the "San" portion...

5fcb4cd216b5e7e539f36e101ef43114
Rebound of
Sanvegasimite
By Justin Delabar
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Justin Delabar
Justin Delabar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Delabar

View profile
    • Like