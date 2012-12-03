OWok '77 Retro Menu

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
One of my favorite clients is a locally owned Chinese restaurant here in Cincinnati. Recently, they sought to design a retro menu card for a night to commemorate them being open since 1977. This is one of the concepts I've submitted, and is my favorite so far. I started with their usual bright red and yellow color, and added a desaturated teal that gives it a retro feel. In addition, I was able to incorporate the paper lanterns, ink drawings, and wood lattice work commonly seen in the restaurant today. I'm really finding the flat illustration style to be refreshing and versatile, looking retro or modern when used properly.