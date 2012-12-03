Cindy Suen

spray paint fun!

Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen
  • Save
spray paint fun! cindy suen stencil spray paint paper engineering paper cut out pattern hearts lettering typography craft
Download color palette

i made this as a present for my lovely friend. check out the whole process on my behance: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Stencil-Spray-Paint-Fun/6070791

Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen

More by Cindy Suen

View profile
    • Like