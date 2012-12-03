Amazinggrace 1 004small

Paul Maybury

Paul Maybury
Paul Maybury
BW line art from my upcoming Dark Horse project, Catalyst Comix. Trying to wrap my head around Kirbyisms

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Paul Maybury
Paul Maybury

