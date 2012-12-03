Samuel Ballard, II.

GAF Bike Logo For American Chopper OCC

GAF Bike Logo For American Chopper OCC gaf logo chrome bike motorcycle illustrator occ american chopper photo orange county choppers
Here's a logo I created for GAF's bike designed by Orange County Choppers featured on "American Choppers: Last Build"

