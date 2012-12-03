Justin Ellis

Bible Icon

Bible Icon bible icon app cross black orange shine
This Bible Icon was designed for a Sunday School handout. I wanted to emulate the look of an app in the design. Please feel free to leave a comment or suggestion.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
