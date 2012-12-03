Marcia Hoang

PUGG

A callout poster I did for the Purdue University Gamers Group. They gave me no real directions except it needed to stand out on a board full of flyers so I quickly grabbed my friend to pose and this is what I came up with. What do you guys think?

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
