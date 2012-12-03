Tyler Pearson

Working on a small side project in Rails. There are still some changes I want to make, but it's getting there (and usable!). This is from the home page, where people can add a url whose Facebook and Twitter shares they would like to track.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
