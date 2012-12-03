Stephanie Tucker

Being a sucker for the ever-adorable weiner dog, I couldn't help but work one into a logo design for the new Rev3Animals channel at Revision3. We have a lot of cat people here, so I thought we could swap the dog with a kitten when appropriate. Or a horse, alligator, or... use your imagination. :) We ended up going more exotic and generic with scratch marks, but I still like these!

Dec 3, 2012
